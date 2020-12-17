Burney Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $262.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $262.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

