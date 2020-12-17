Burney Co. Has $643,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,691,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $369.90 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $372.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

