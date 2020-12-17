Burney Co. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.