Burney Co. Purchases 4,462 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 63.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

