Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

