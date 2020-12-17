Burney Co. Sells 159 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 35,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

