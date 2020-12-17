Burney Co. Sells 2,518 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

