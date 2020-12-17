Burney Co. Sells 5,396 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 75,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $134.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.61.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

