Burney Co. Sells 79 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.82.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

