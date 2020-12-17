Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in eBay by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

