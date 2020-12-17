Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 38.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 412,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

