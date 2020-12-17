CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Warren R. Phillips Sells 205 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CACI opened at $244.94 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.14 and its 200-day moving average is $224.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $121,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

