Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.26

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.26 and last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 7223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

