Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Shares Gap Up to $167.40

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.40, but opened at $178.20. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) shares last traded at $169.68, with a volume of 439,357 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.11 ($2.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Company Profile (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

