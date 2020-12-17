Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$18.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CCO traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.55. 1,156,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1,379.17. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$18.38.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

