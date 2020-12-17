Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares shot up 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.55. 3,940,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,111,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camping World by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camping World by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Camping World by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.