Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.48. Canaan shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 71,192 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAN. BidaskClub upgraded Canaan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

