Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $22,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

