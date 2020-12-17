Canaccord Genuity Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $130.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $105.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BioNTech by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

