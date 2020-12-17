Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.50

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.50 and last traded at C$33.50, with a volume of 10262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$700.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27.

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

