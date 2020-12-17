Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$445.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$433.00 to C$445.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$429.69.

CP traded up C$4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$436.75. 134,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$444.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$423.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$389.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3401695 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

