Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $345.18

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $345.18 and last traded at $343.94, with a volume of 5144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

