Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.10

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

In other Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) news, insider Elmag Investments inc. acquired 6,953,000 shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 99,434,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,971,706.30.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

