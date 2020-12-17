CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Cut to $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.26.

CWXZF opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

