Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) & Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.83 $8.37 million N/A N/A Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 1.27 $5.55 billion $12.09 7.74

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Capital One Financial pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 12.28% 5.57% 0.69% Capital One Financial 4.08% 3.05% 0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Severn Bancorp and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 0 3 14 0 2.82

Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $98.84, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of October 22, 2020, the company operated through 7 branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through CafÃ©s, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

