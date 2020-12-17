Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan Purchases 11,150 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 547,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

