Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $311.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $135,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 547,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 82,436 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

