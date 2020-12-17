Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $1.61 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $649.19 million, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

