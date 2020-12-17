Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.45

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $12.95. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 72,904 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.43. The firm has a market cap of £9.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

