Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $998.06 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016586 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014487 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00011903 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

