CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $2,105,700.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNA opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. CareDx’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $95,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

