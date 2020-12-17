CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Raised to $80.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,341 shares of company stock worth $7,996,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 103,752.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 607,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth $21,523,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 45.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,725 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 557,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 347,511 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.