Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $268.86

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $268.86 and last traded at $267.63, with a volume of 24612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,436,979 shares of company stock valued at $581,277,704. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

