carVertical (CV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $29,403.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00060812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00379066 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.