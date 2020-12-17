Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $883,950.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $883,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,335,302 shares in the company, valued at $78,689,346.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSTL opened at $67.67 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $11,438,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

