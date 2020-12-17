Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.53.

Shares of CAT opened at $179.50 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $183.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.