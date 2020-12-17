cbdMD (YCBD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of YCBD stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,541. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Get cbdMD alerts:

YCBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.