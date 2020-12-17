CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

