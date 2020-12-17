CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$1,086,000.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,023,600.

Gunther Johann Birkner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$504,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 300 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$2,100,000.00.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$60.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$34.57 and a one year high of C$60.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.67.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

