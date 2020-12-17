Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.70 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €4.70 ($5.53) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEC1. Independent Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.90 ($4.59).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.55 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €4.50 and a 200-day moving average of €4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and a P/E ratio of -13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy AG has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of €5.30 ($6.24).

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.