Celeum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,100.02 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Celeum has a market capitalization of $2,100.02 and approximately $34.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celeum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celeum has traded down 91.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00132773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00795320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00159336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00374771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00122470 BTC.

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum.

Celeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

