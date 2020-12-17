Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

