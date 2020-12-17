Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Get Centogene alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Kempen & Co assumed coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.