Centric Cash (CNS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $182,225.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $155,996.33 and approximately $182,225.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 723,223,794 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com.

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

