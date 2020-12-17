Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 200 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.40 per share, with a total value of $15,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,436,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $440.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.94. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

