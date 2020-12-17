CertiK Market Capitalization Achieves $25.09 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $25.09 million and $4.69 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00135414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00799430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00162505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00384846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00126531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00079791 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,532,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,701,548 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org.

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

