Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

Shares of Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $7.50. Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 12,396 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.61. The company has a market cap of £596,859.75 and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19.

Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

