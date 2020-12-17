ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Receives $18.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $158,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,600 shares of company stock worth $1,702,606. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

