CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.33. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 26,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$18.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4,536.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Company Profile (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.