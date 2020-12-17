ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $412,328.43 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 149.9% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $412,328.43 and $145,721.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00781563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00165064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00380534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00123869 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

